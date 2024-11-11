Civic Memorial Announces September, October Students/Teachers of the Month
WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. Two Seniors (one female student and one male student) that were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500 “Eagles of the Year” scholarship each at the end of the school year.
2024 September & October’s Eagles of the Month winners:
- Math: Max Weber and August Frankford
- Visual Arts: Gabrielle Davis and Isaac Pinski
- Social Studies: Mason Fries and Lucas King
- PE/Health: Devin Stuart and Nolan Paslay
- Choir: Ameila Pinski and JaNiah Wade
- Band: Brayden Keller and Brandi Patton
- Science: Sarah Rider and Isabella Murray
- English: Jonathan Raines and Samantha Seemiller
- CTE: Wesley Stewart and Chase Butler
Teacher of the Month winners:
- Shanna Combes: English
- Michaela Cahalin: Director of Bands
Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial “Eagles of the Month” and the “Teachers of the Month!” We all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors!
Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for 89 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org
