CHAMPAIGN – Civic Memorial junior wrestler Caleb Tyus concluded the individual season on Saturday at the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament with a second-place finish.

“I improved from last year. Last year I placed third and this year placing second is an improvement. I wasn't able to get my offense going,” Tyus said.

Tyus, who placed third last year at 120 pounds, brought home second place in the 132-pound Class 2A final on Saturday when he lost to Brody Norman of Washington, dropping 7-2 decision in the IHSA state wrestling tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign-Urbana.

“I had a pretty dominant tournament this year till the championship match,” he said.



Tyus was able to place first at the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional by pinning Nick Deloach of Cahokia. He then advanced to the Class 2A Sectional also at Mascoutah with a 16-5 mid-decision win over Kiefer Duncan of Mattoon.

Caleb Tyus has had a great career at Civic Memorial. He has been to state all three years of high school. He joins a small list of state champions for Civic Memorial. Kip Kristoff, Mark Kristoff, Jason Christeson and David Pearce all won a championship at CM.

