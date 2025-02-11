CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville has declared a snow emergency that will take effect from 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, and will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.

During this period, parking will be prohibited on all streets within the city limits to facilitate snow removal efforts.

Centerville Police said residents are encouraged to arrange for off-street parking ahead of the emergency. While parking will be permitted on the square during normal business hours, any vehicle found parked on the street during the snow emergency may be towed, and the owner could face a citation.

The Centerville Public Works Department will be working extended hours to ensure safe snow removal from roadways. Officials have requested that residents assist in this effort by relocating their vehicles during the snow emergency.

The city has indicated that the snow emergency declaration may be adjusted based on the actual amount of snowfall received. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Residents are thanked for their cooperation during this time.

