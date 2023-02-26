ST. LOUIS - City Winery, the culinary and cultural experience for urban wine enthusiasts and live entertainment venue, opens in St. Louis Saturday, March 18 at City Foundry STL with a full schedule of live performances. City Winery will offer its signature intimate concerts and live performances, food and wine experiences, private event spaces, upscale dining options, and a fully functioning winery.

For a limited time, those who sign up for the City Winery newsletter at www.citywinery.com/stlouis are entered to win a Golden Ticket -- two tickets to all 2023 shows. The winner will be announced before the March 18 grand opening.

“Opening City Winery in St. Louis is something that I have wanted to do since I started the brand in 2008,” says Michael Dorf, City Winery founder and CEO. “Having spent several years living in the city while I was in college it feels right to once again join this incredible community within the historic building of City Foundry STL.”

From big names in rock and jazz to up-and-coming local artists, comedy, podcast recordings, and much more, City Winery at City Foundry STL is St. Louis' new live event epicenter. Ticket holders can dine during the show and can pre-order wine to have a bottle waiting at their table when they arrive. The venue will seat 225 guests. VinoFile club members can buy advance tickets and pay no fees.

City Winery’s Barrel Room Restaurant & Wine Bar is a welcoming space to relax and unwind. The menu is wine-inspired, globally-influenced, and locally-sourced, perfect for pairing with City Winery’s own vintages, extensive wine offerings, craft beer, and cocktails. The venue features the company’s proprietary tap system with eco-friendly glasses of wine straight from stainless steel kegs. The Barrel Room Restaurant will be open for dinner service. Before or after concerts guests can enjoy the tasting room for a flight of wines or the full bar. With a variety of functional spaces, City Winery can host a memorable night out for two or an unforgettable private event for up to 400 people.

Tickets are on sale now for the following shows at www.citywinery.com/stlouis:

GILBERT O'SULLIVAN: THE DRIVEN TOUR USA 2023 WITH BILL SHANLEY

Saturday, March 18, 2023, 8:00 PM

THE VERVE PIPE

Thursday, March 23, 2023, 8:00 PM

JD SIMO & MATTIE SCHELL ALBUM RELEASE PARTY

Friday, March 24, 2023, 8:00 PM

TWO DYKES AND A MIC

Saturday, March 25, 2023, 8:00 PM

MAGNETIC FIELDS

Monday, March 27 & 28, 2023 8:00 PM

KRIS ALLEN & TRENT HARMON

Friday, March 31, 2023, 8:00 PM

BOY BAND REVIEW

Saturday, April 1, 2023, 8:00 PM

BRENDAN BAYLISS OF UMPHREY'S MCGEE: WINE NOT

Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 7:30 PM

GLENN JONES

Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 7:30 PM

END OF THE LINE - AN ALLMAN BROTHERS TRIBUTE

Friday, April 7, 2023, 8:00 PM

STEVE EWING BAND

Saturday, April 8, 2023, 8:00 PM

AVERY*SUNSHINE

Saturday& Sunday, April 9 & 10, 2023 7:00 PM

MICHAEL GLABICKI OF RUSTED ROOT WITH DIRK MILLER

Thursday, April 13, 2023, 8:00 PM

NATURALLY 7

Friday, April 14, 2023, 8:00 PM

LEAH MARLENE

Friday, April 21, 2023, 8:00 PM

LOUDON WAINWRIGHT III

Saturday, April 22, 2023, 8:00 PM

BODEANS

Saturday, April 29, 2023, 8:00 PM

SAWYER FREDERICKS & CHASTITY BROWN

Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 7:30 PM

DAVE HOLLISTER

Saturday, May 6, 2023, 6:00 & 9:00 PM

DANIELLE NICOLE

Friday, May 19, 2023, 8:00 PM

KURT ELLING: SUPERBLUE FEATURING CHARLIE HUNTER

Tuesday & Wednesday, May 23 & 24, 2023 7:00 PM

PETER COLLINS

Thursday, May 25, 2023, 8:00 PM

MIDNIGHT SUN - PRINCE VS MICHAEL JACKSON

Sunday, May 28, 2023, 7:00 PM

JOJO HERMANN (OF WIDESPREAD PANIC)

Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 7:30 PM

JOSH RITTER

Tuesday & Wednesday, June 6 & 7, 2023 7:30 PM

RHETT MILLER OF THE OLD 97S

Sunday, June 25, 2023, 7:00 PM

TAB BENOIT W/ ANTHONY ROSANO & THE CONQUEROOS

Sunday, July 2, 2023, 8:00 PM

JUST FINE: MARY J. BLIGE TRIBUTE

Thursday, July 13, 2023, 8:00 PM

The St. Louis location will be joining City Winery locations in other destination-worthy cities including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Hudson Valley, Nashville, New York City, and Philadelphia.

City Winery St. Louis will be open daily. The venue is located at 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, MO 63110. For more information visit, www.citywinery.com/stlouis and follow on social media @citywinerystl.

About City Winery

City Winery, founded in 2008 by Michael Dorf, delivers a unique culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts passionate about music. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, upscale dining, private event spaces, and a fully functioning winery. To date, City Winery has locations in New York, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, and Philadelphia and will be opening up in St. Louis, Pittsburgh and Columbus in 2023. In 2020, City Winery opened Hudson Valley, a hydro-powered winery, vineyard, restaurant, outdoor concert venue and private events space at the historic Montgomery Mills. Other concepts run by the company include City Vineyard at Pier 26, City Winery at Rockefeller Center, City Winery Chicago at the Riverwalk, and City Winery Greenway in Boston. Michael Dorf explains his success and outlines his career in his book, Indulge Your Senses: Scaling Intimacy in a Digital World. See www.citywinery.com for details.

