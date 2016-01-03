ALTON - Alton city officials received some positive news on Sunday as water dropped another foot and a half after a crest over 35 feet. Also, Sunday, Argosy announced it would open its casino at 5 p.m., a welcome relief for many people.

Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said he felt the water was dropping enough that pumps could be turned off at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

“I think the water has come down to about 31 feet,” he said. “As the water recedes, we will hose it and push back the mud into the river and let it naturally take it out. Argosy is out cleaning off mud today.”

If the downward trend of water continues, Barnhart said a sense of normalcy should start developing in Downtown Alton this week as cleanup progresses.

Barnhart again thanked all the volunteers who helped sandbag and set up the barriers and said as the barrier is taken down, the city would need more help from volunteers this week.

