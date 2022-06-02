COLLINSVILLE – It’s a big weekend for the metro-east with NASCAR coming to World Wide Technology Raceway for the Enjoy Illinois 300. In Collinsville, it’s the 35th annual International Horseradish Festival.

Thousands of people will be in the area for these events and to help get all those people around and introduce them to all the great things on offer in Collinsville, the city will be having two hospitality shuttles running between the hotel district and uptown.

“A NASCAR race is more than just the race on Sunday, it’s an entire weekend of activities and with the Horseradish Festival happening the same weekend we want to take advantage of the influx of visitors to really show off what we have to offer in the city,” City Manager Mitch Bair said. The local shuttle will begin running on Friday, June 3rd, at 3:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. and will run on Saturday, June 4th from 3:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Those looking to ride the shuttle can look for signs that will show pickup locations. To help get people down to the racetrack MCT and SCCTD are offering shuttles from multiple locations including the Gateway Convention Center. This MCT shuttle will be running on Saturday June 4th, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 5th, 2022.

For those who don’t want to miss out on the horseradish festival but are also going to the races this weekend you can park uptown, enjoy the festival for awhile then catch the local hospitality shuttle to the Gateway Convention Center and from there take advantage of the MCT shuttle to get down to the race. The local shuttle will be running from 3:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and will only be going between uptown Collinsville, St. Louis Road and the hotel district.

