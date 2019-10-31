WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department announced for the safety of participants, it has extended trick-or-treating to include Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., as well as Thursday night.

"Residents who wish to participate are reminded to have their porch lights on," Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said. "Wood River is being proactive like other cities in our area by extending Halloween events.

"With the rainy and cold weather forecast, this will give parents another option for their families.”

