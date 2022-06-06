WOOD RIVER - The City of Wood River Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan Group has a meeting set from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 550 E. Madison Avenue, Wood River.

The City of Wood River Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan is forming a Community Advisory Group of diverse residents, business owners, and other interested parties representing a range of backgrounds and neighborhoods within the city.

"We are seeking more representatives and local student bicycle commuters from Lewis and Clark Community College to join the group in the review and discussion of existing conditions and community goals impacting the plan," the city said in a statement.

"Please note attendance at the meeting does not guarantee placement on the Community Advisory Group."

