Troy/Maryville/Marine/St. Jacob Chamber!

TROY - The City of Troy and the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce will host their inaugural First Friday event this weekend.

From 5–8 p.m. on the first Friday of the month from May until September, community members are invited to the corner of East Market and South Main Streets for an evening of vendors, live music, food, drinks and more. Dawn Mushill, president of the Chamber of Commerce, looks forward to welcoming people from across the region to Troy on Friday, May 2, 2025.

“We decided that we want people in our beautiful downtown Troy,” Mushill said. “How do we get them there? We get them there with food, entertainment and beer.”

Mushill encourages people to come downtown to check out the restaurants and shops that are in Troy, many of which will have discounts and deals on the First Fridays. There will also be street vendors and food trucks.

On May 2, Mike Sonderegger will provide live music. There will be a few vendors and restaurants with drink specials, and every alcoholic beverage comes in a commemorative Troy cup.

Mushill encourages people to bring their own lawn chairs. The Chamber will have a space for attendees to drop off chairs and the “goodies” they purchase while they shop.

“We’ve got bands, food trucks. We’ve got an artisan market. We’ve got these vendors who create and make these incredible stuff,” Mushill explained. “It’s the same night. It’s all one big package. You can walk around downtown. We have some places that are going to have some wonderful sales and other items.”

For parking, Mushill suggests taking advantage of public parking at Troy City Hall and Spencer Park. She noted that a few businesses and organizations — A to Z Dental, Friedens Church, Madison County ROE, Richeson Funeral Home, St. Jerome’s Church, St. Paul Lutheran and Tri-Township Public Library — have offered their private lots for parking as well.

For more information about the First Friday events, including a list of “Frequently Asked Questions,” visit the official webpage on the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce website.

“What we really want is to get you downtown,” Mushill added. “It’s going to be fun on Friday.”

