Our Daily Show Interview! Dawn Mushill: Community Resource Event, First Friday's and More!

TROY - The City of Troy will offer a Summer Kick-Off Community Resource and Outreach Market for families to have fun and learn about local services.

From 5–7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at Tri-Township Park Pavilion #1, community members can enjoy bounce houses, games, giveaways, a petting zoo, free hotdogs and more while talking to local organizations about their resources. The event, hosted by the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, aims to connect people to services while providing a fun night for families.

“Really, most importantly, what it’s really for is to provide resources to parents over the summer for their kids, what they might need,” said Dawn Mushill, president of the Chamber. “We’ll also have a Chamber booth, so if you get through all the resources and you go, ‘I really wish so-and-so were here,’ or, ‘I really need some help with this,’ we have someone who is going to follow up for you and get that information to you.”

The resources are the focal point of the event, and Mushill promises as many organizations and services will be there as possible. She reiterated that the Chamber of Commerce can always help community members connect with these groups.

Article continues after sponsor message

But the event will also be a fun summer kick-off for families to enjoy. Jim Heil, a caricaturist, will draw free caricatures throughout the evening. Mushill said glitter tattoos are “apparently quite popular,” so kids will also have the opportunity to receive a temporary tattoo.

She is most looking forward to welcoming Bluey, a children’s character, from 6–7 p.m. on June 3. She encourages people to come out and have a fun night with Bluey and all the other activities.

Additionally, Koenigs Kountry Market will be at the park with produce for sale. Those with a LINK card can double their purchasing power. For example, you can spend $25 on produce using your LINK card and receive an additional $25 worth of produce for free.

For more information about the Summer Kick-Off Community Resource and Outreach Market, visit the official Facebook event page. You can also check out the official Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce website at TroyMaryvilleCoC.com to learn more about the Chamber’s work and upcoming events.

More like this: