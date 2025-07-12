ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis is inviting residents and community stakeholders to two upcoming open house events and a bike network workshop to celebrate the completion of the Transportation & Mobility Plan draft.

These family-friendly open houses offer residents the opportunity to view the main elements of the draft plan while enjoying free shaved ice and lawn games. Community members are encouraged to drop by at any time with their families to participate.

“Improving how we design and maintain our transportation infrastructure is crucial for building a better future for St. Louis,” said Mayor Cara Spencer. “I’m excited to see this plan nearing completion, and I look forward to putting it to work. Thank you to everyone involved in this project, and especially to the community members who shared their ideas.”

Open House Details:

Wednesday, July 16 | 5 to 7 p.m.

Piper Palm House, Tower Grove Park

4271 Northeast Drive

Saturday, July 19 | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Alphonsus Liguori “The Rock” Church

4206 Kennerly Avenue

Featuring free line dancing at noon!

Bike Network Workshop Details:

Monday, July 14 | 5 to 7 p.m.

Forest Park Visitor and Education Center

5595 Grand Drive

Presentation to begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Transportation & Mobility Plan draft is the culmination of a year of extensive community engagement, including a citywide survey, pop-up events at community centers, and other activities designed to gather feedback on the City’s streets and sidewalks. These outreach efforts were central in shaping the Transportation & Mobility Plan’s goals and priorities, ensuring that the vision and hopes of St. Louis residents are at the heart of the City’s future transportation and mobility infrastructure.

“These open houses are a celebration of community vision,” said City of St. Louis Complete Streets Program Manager Scott Ogilvie. “The Transportation & Mobility Plan reflects voices from across the city, and the community's priorities will shape future mobility investments in our city.”

The same information will be available at both open houses, so residents are welcome to attend the location and time most convenient for them.

For more information about the Transportation & Mobility Plan, visit www.tmp-stl.com.

