ST. LOUIS - In a collaborative effort to promote community health and wellness, The City of St. Louis, the Department of Health (DOH), Affinia Healthcare, and the St. Louis Integrated Health Network will be hosting a free vaccine clinic before the upcoming Mayor’s Cabinet in the Community town hall meeting on Dec. 7, 2024.

The vaccine clinic will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the town hall will begin at 10:30 a.m. The event will take place in the gym at the O’Fallon Park YMCA, 4343 W. Florissant Ave.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The vaccine clinic at our last Cabinet in Community meeting was a success, and we’re happy to get to do it again this Saturday,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “It is still essential for everyone to get updated on their vaccines, and I’m happy we yet again get to provide this service to city residents.”

The vaccine clinic is supported by ARPA funds awarded to the City of St. Louis Department of Health (DOH). The DOH provided a grant to the St. Louis Integrated Health Network (IHN) which then distributed funding to federally qualified health centers, including Affinia Healthcare, for COVID vaccine administration. SSM is donating the flu vaccine.

Attendees will have the opportunity to receive vaccines at no cost, with qualified healthcare professionals from Affinia available to answer questions and provide guidance on vaccination options.

More like this: