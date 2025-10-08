ST. LOUIS – In an effort to restore the tree canopy and its many benefits to the St. Louis neighborhoods damaged by the May 16 tornado, the City of St. Louis Recovery Office is proud to partner with the Clark-Fox Family Foundation, Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, Forest Park Forever and Commerce Bank on the Trick or Tree™ drive that will mobilize children across the region to collect donations while trick or treating on Oct. 31, 2025, with all funds directly supporting tree-replanting efforts in tornado-impacted neighborhoods.

Since the tornado, City staff and contractors have removed or trimmed an estimated 6,000 to 10,000 tornado-damaged trees from parks, homes and streets. This does not include many more trees that have been removed or trimmed by private property owners and community groups, or may require removal in the future.

Trick or Tree™ provides families, neighbors and community members with an opportunity to contribute to the restoration of that lost tree canopy. The collection invites kids and families to be part of the solution—restoring shade, improving air quality, and renewing the green canopy that helps define St. Louis. To learn more, sign up for updates and get a box for donations, visit trickortreestl.com.

Donations will be dropped off at any of the 26 participating Commerce Bank branch locations in St. Louis or at three locations in Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am grateful to the Clark-Fox Family Foundation for this brilliant idea to involve our kids in the tornado restoration effort in a fun and safe way that builds community and which I’m sure will plant a seed for philanthropy in these young minds,” said Mayor Cara Spencer. “The great organizations involved in this are planting trees whose shade they may never sit in, but it brings a smile to my face to know that the kids will enjoy the fruits of their labor.”

“Trick or Tree™ transforms Halloween into something larger than candy bags—it’s a chance for kids to be heroes for their neighborhoods. Together, we can root resilience into the very soil of St. Louis,” said Maxine Clark, CEO of the Clark-Fox Family Foundation.

“Every dollar collected through Trick or Tree™ plants new life in our community. These trees will stand as symbols of hope, growth, and renewal for generations to come,” said Meredith McAvoy Perkins, Executive Director of Forest ReLeaf of Missouri.

“Forest Park Forever is proud to partner with Trick or Tree™ in bringing a fun and meaningful tradition to families across St. Louis. Every donation collected helps us restore and protect our city’s green canopy for generations to come. This effort embodies the spirit of Forest Park—where joy and stewardship go hand in hand,” said Lesley S. Hoffarth, P.E., President and Executive Director of Forest Park Forever.

Replacing trees lost in the storm brings back shade, helping to prevent urban heat islands, and provides cleaner air, natural habitat and beauty to the city.

More like this: