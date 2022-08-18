City Of St. Louis, St. Louis Mental Health Board Open American Rescue Plan Funding Opportunities For Early Childcare Providers.

ST. LOUIS - In collaboration with the City of St. Louis, the Saint Louis Mental Health Board (MHB) has opened an application process for childcare providers in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency with $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Childcare providers delivering high-quality care in the City of St. Louis are encouraged to apply for this one-time grant to help stabilize the early childhood provider community.

“Without additional funding for childcare providers, Missouri’s most vulnerable children and families will not have access to affordable quality childcare,” stated Cassandra Kaufman, Executive Director of Saint Louis MHB. “This is an opportunity for providers to get the support they need while supporting St. Louis working families in need of child care.”

Eligible providers may apply for up to $49,500 of funding. Applications and more information are available at https://tinyurl.com/STL-CIty-EC-ARPA. The deadline to apply is September 9, 2022. Eligibility criteria include:

Are licensed, registered, or deemed licensed-exempt by the State of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and/or Department of Elementary & Secondary Education (DHSS and/or DESE) to provide child care

Plan to remain open through December 2022 (even if temporarily required to close)

Are located in the city of St. Louis and have a current business license

Able to provide Kinderconnect Provider Attendance Summary and Kinderconnect Remittance Advice for the time period requested to be reimbursed for the gap in the cost of care after receiving state subsidy for children living in St. Louis City

If funded, will be required to submit a W-9

Funding will cover the gap between the state child care subsidy rate and the cost of licensed care for children ages 0-5 who receive a state subsidy to cover the time period between January 2021-December 2021. A list of available ARPA-funded programs for the public can be found on the City’s website.

