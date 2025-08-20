ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis is about to begin a significant upgrade to the zoning regulations that guide how the city will develop and grow in the decades ahead. The Zoning Upgrade - a modern code to meet the moment - will be the first major rewrite and map update to the city’s zoning code since the 1950s. More information can be found on the project website.

Ahead of this effort’s official launch event on Sept. 3, the City is welcoming residents to apply to join the Zoning Upgrade Community Advisory Committee, a 12-member group that will play a vital role in shaping the new zoning code by providing community insights, reviewing materials for usability and supporting engagement efforts throughout the process.

“Our zoning code should reflect who we are and where we want to go as a city,” said Mayor Cara Spencer. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to design a zoning framework that supports growth, equity, sustainability and high-quality neighborhoods across St. Louis. Especially after the devastating May 16 tornado, we need to have zoning policies in place that support recovery. That means housing, amenities and places that help people stay and rebuild their lives.”

The comprehensive process to overhaul the City’s zoning code will be led by the City’s Planning and Urban Design Agency (PDA) and the Zoning Section of the Building Division. Over the next 18 months, the Zoning Upgrade will involve a phased approach, including:

A full audit and diagnostic of the existing zoning code, guided by the recently approved Strategic Land Use Plan, neighborhood plans, public and stakeholder input, and by local and national best practices;

Public workshops, webinars and educational events under the “Code Connect” series;

Article continues after sponsor message Drafting and sharing new zoning code modules for public review and input, ultimately to be enacted via ordinance; and

Incorporating input from an advisory committee of residents and working groups of people experienced with the zoning code and other related topics, including City staff and those working across St. Louis in a variety of relevant sectors and industries.

“Our goal is to build a Zoning Code that is understandable, equitable and effectively implemented,” said Zoning Administrator Mary Hart Burton. “The Advisory Committee will help ensure that the new code reflects the lived experience and expertise of St. Louisans from all corners of the city.”

Committee members will be selected via lottery from the pool of completed applications. To apply, visit zoup-stl.com. The deadline to apply is Sept. 12.

The Zoning Upgrade public launch event will feature an introduction to the project and a panel discussion with zoning experts from around the country, moderated by Dara Eskridge of InvestSTL. Residents will be able to share their thoughts and priorities and sign up to participate in the process moving forward.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 5:30 p.m. at Forest Park’s Visitor & Education Center, 5595 Grand Dr. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The Zoning Upgrade is a critical step in implementing the Strategic Land Use Plan (SLUP), legally adopted by the Planning Commission in early 2025 after extensive community engagement. Building upon that momentum, and upon ongoing neighborhood planning work, the Zoning Upgrade will modernize how land use is regulated in the city, improving clarity, consistency and responsiveness to community priorities. The City has engaged a team led by Code Studio, a planning firm specializing in zoning, to guide the process and embed best practices from across the country into St. Louis’ new code.

“We’re excited to continue building on the extensive community engagement and momentum of the SLUP process,” said Don Roe, executive director of the Planning and Urban Design Agency. “The Zoning Upgrade is a key step in bringing the SLUP to life.”

More like this: