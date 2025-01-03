



ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis is preparing for its first major winter storm of the season as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Watch for the City of St. Louis beginning Saturday, January 4 at 6:00 p.m. City agencies join NWS in urging residents to take precautions and preventive measures to protect themselves and their families during extreme conditions. The City of St. Louis will see heavy mixed precipitation, including a potential total of sleet and snow between five and 10 inches and ice accumulations between two and three-tenths of an inch.

Forecasted temperatures will then drop to highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits for the next several days. Residents and visitors should stay informed to make any necessary adjustments to travel plans and follow local media, the City’s website, and City Emergency Management (CEMA) social media alerts for information, resources and updates. Residents should also sign up for the City’s emergency weather alerts from NotifySTL by registering on the city’s website.

“Everyone should be looking at their weekend plans now to stay safe before, during, and after this storm,” says CEMA Commissioner Sarah Russell. “Whether you are traveling home from the holidays, or preparing to go back to school or work, preparing for the storm and staying informed is the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and those working to protect others from this storm’s impacts.”

Streets:

The City of St. Louis Streets Department anticipates this weather event to start with snow overnight before becoming mixed with sleet before transitioning to freezing rain. Streets crews will be on standby to treat the roads as necessary. A list of St. Louis’ 450 linear miles of snow routes can be found on the city’s website, and residents are urged to avoid parking on snow routes. The City will prioritize plowing and treatment on main arterials, followed by secondary and hill snow routes.

“Drivers should take extra care during storms navigating slick wet roads and remember to slow down,” said Streets Commissioner Kent Flake. “Crews are ready to work to keep city streets clear and safe for residents, so if you do not need to be on the roads, please avoid driving to give them the space they need to work.”

Unhoused Services:

Those in need of shelter can call 2-1-1 to be connected to available resources. A list of daytime warming centers can be found on the City’s website or by calling 2-1-1. For referral assistance to overnight emergency shelters, please call 2-1-1. For emergency walk-up services for single men, please reach out to the Biddle Housing Opportunities Center at 1212 N. 13 Street. For emergency walk-up services for women and children, please reach out to Christhood International Church at 4523 Rosa Avenue.

Utility Assistance:

Area seniors, people with physical disabilities, and low-income families who cannot afford to pay their winter heating bills may qualify for help through Heatupstlouis.org, a regional charity serving as a safety net providing utility assistance to those in need. To qualify, visit https://heatupstlouis.org/ or call 314-241-0001.

Health:

The forecasted extreme cold temperatures can also impact a person’s health, leading to concerns of falls from icy surfaces, frostbite, and hypothermia. Children waiting for the school bus Monday morning should be dressed in layers with coats, hats, shoes or boots that cover the entire foot, and gloves or mittens. Those who will be working outside should follow the same dressing guidelines, as well as take breaks frequently in a building or vehicle to warm up.

“Prolonged time outside puts someone at risk for these dangerous conditions,” says Justen Hauser, Environmental Health Services Bureau Chief for the Department of Health. “It’s important to monitor your friends, family and loved ones for signs of hypothermia, including shivering, confusion, drowsiness, or bright red and cold skin. If you witness any of this, contact a medical provider quickly.”

Fire & Heat Safety:

During the cold season, space heaters are a common way to provide additional warmth. The City of St. Louis Fire Department strongly recommends using the primary heating system designed for your home. However, if you choose to use a space heater as a supplemental heating source, it's crucial to use it safely and in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines. Always keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including papers, clothing, and rugs. Never leave a heater unattended and always turn it off before going to bed or leaving the room. Ensure your space heater has an automatic shut-off feature in case it tips over.

"Every winter, we see the risks that come with improper use of space heaters. This year, as we anticipate dangerously low temperatures and high winds, we urge everyone to prioritize safety,” said Fire Chief Dennis M. Jenkerson. “A moment's inattention can lead to devastating consequences. Remember, your safety is in your hands. Let's keep our community warm and safe by following these simple guidelines."

Water:

The City of St. Louis Water Division will be monitoring its water mains, as freezing temperatures increase the potential for cracks and breaks. City residents who see leaking water are recommended to submit a report to the Citizens’ Service Bureau at 314.622.4800 or online.

Freezing pipes in homes may prove detrimental during extreme weather. The Water Division recommends shutting off any external water pipes and disconnecting hoses. Indoors, residents should ensure pipes are insulated or kept warm by keeping cabinet doors open, as well as keeping faucets at a slow trickle.

Travel Precautions:

The City joins the NWS St. Louis’ recommendation that commuters begin any travel with a full tank of gas and to carry a winter storm kit, which includes a shovel, flashlight, cellphone, food, water, blankets, and extra warm clothing. Drivers should plan for a slower-than-normal trip and be extremely cautious when approaching bridges, exit ramps, overpasses, and curves in the road. In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 or use the MODOT Travelers Map mobile app for state road information. For those traveling to or from Illinois, visit gettingaroundillinois.com for statewide information.

