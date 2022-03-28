ST. LOUIS - Today, the Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative, in partnership with Labyrinth Smart Mobility, today launched STL Downtown Link. The program, a micro-transit pilot designed to enhance connectivity in the downtown corridor is a perfect solution for visitors and residents who travel within the downtown area for the world-class sports, and cultural attractions Downtown St. Louis offers.

“The STL Downtown Link will increase connectivity downtown and help everyone take advantage of the great amenities Downtown has to offer,” said Alderman James Page (5). “The community is excited for this program, and I encourage residents and visitors alike to try it out for themselves.”

Labyrinth Smart Mobility will manage the service, which includes two six-passenger electric vehicle shuttles, lead system operations, and shuttle drivers. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the STL Downtown Link will provide free localized public transportation to residents within the Downtown corridor operating zone, connecting them to public health, employment, and entertainment resources. The operating zone boundaries are 20th Street to the West, Cass to the North, The Landing to the East, and Clark Street to the South.

“Downtown St. Louis is back! Come down and see the energy, excitement, and fun,” said Labyrinth Mobility EVP of Business Development Mark Minden. “The STL Downtown Link is a way to help everyone get around downtown whether they live, work, or play in Downtown St. Louis. The service gives free access to community resources. Access to mobility drives economic stability.”

This on-demand mobility service utilizes safe electric shuttles and can be requested anywhere within the zone, including designated stops, street-hail, calling a dispatch number, or using the custom smartphone app TripShot.

“As a longtime employee and resident of Downtown St. Louis, coworkers and friends of mine and I have tried to find the best style of transportation in order to cut down on wait times or deal with any parking situations,” said Downtown resident, Abby Buck. “It’s incredibly important for me to be able to get to and from meetings, job sites, and outings in a timely manner, and with Labyrinth, I can spend more of my time and my money on the things that are important to me, like supporting local companies and communities.”

The shuttles will operate Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m with an estimated wait time of 12 minutes for passengers. The pilot will run through the end of 2022. Wearing a mask in the shuttle will be strongly recommended to protect riders and drivers from COVID-19.

