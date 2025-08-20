ST. LOUIS - The Department of Public Safety confirms the separation of Sarah Russell with the City of St. Louis as the Commissioner of the City Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), effective Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.

The City of St. Louis said: "In adherence to City Codes 4.15.010 and 4.15.020, which governs the confidentiality of personnel matters, no further details regarding the separation will be provided at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We remain committed to ensuring continued service and leadership within the department during this transition."

Russell’s separation follows an audit of the city’s emergency response to an EF3 tornado that struck north St. Louis on May 16, 2025.

The tornado killed five people and caused extensive damage to homes and businesses.

More like this: