ST. LOUIS - The City Of St. Louis Emergency Management Agency will conduct additional siren testing as studies continue toward installing new outdoor warning sirens within the city. The audible siren testing will occur on Thursday, May 15, 2025, beginning at 12:00 p.m. (noon). Sirens will sound once every 30 minutes, and testing could occur for up to four hours. Residents will be notified of the testing through CEMA’s NotifySTL alerts and social media accounts.

“This testing will assist with the research necessary to ensure new sirens have the best reach possible to everyone in the City of St. Louis, residents and visitors alike,” said Sarah Russell, Commissioner of the City’s Emergency Management Agency. “The City installed the current Outdoor Warning Siren system 25 years ago, and over that time, the City’s landscape has changed substantially in some areas.

The City of St. Louis has allocated $3.9 million toward a replacement system. Upgrading the siren system is the latest step as CEMA continues to find ways to improve its ability to provide adequate coverage for emergency notifications.

Sirens are typically tested on the first Monday of every month, weather permitting. The monthly test may be canceled on the morning of the first Monday if there is potential severe weather or if weather conditions may cause confusion in the community. The public is reminded that while it may be possible to hear them inside a home or building, the intention of the warning sirens is to alert individuals outside to seek shelter from an incoming hazard.

There are additional steps residents can take to stay informed of hazardous situations. These include signing up to receive emergency alerts from the City’s NotifySTL system, which sends alerts to your phone via text, phone call, or messages to your email. Launched in 2019, NotifySTL allows you to subscribe to the notifications you care about based on your location and interests. The information you provide is protected and will not be used for other purposes. To register for the notification system, visit stlouis-mo.gov/NotifySTL.

City residents should also consider investing in a battery-powered National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio to stay up-to-date on changing weather conditions in the event of potential power outages.

