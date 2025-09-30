ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis’ Office of Recovery and Community Development Administration (CDA) announced a new Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for the Tornado Recovery Vacant Unit Turns, designed to quickly repair vacant rental units and make them available to families displaced by the May 16 tornado.

The Tornado Recovery Vacant Unit Turns grant funding will provide up to $2.5 million in Rams Settlement funds to cover minor repairs, maintenance, and updates to vacant rental housing.

CDA will offer financial assistance of up to an average of $10,000 per unit, with all units required to be occupied by tornado-impacted families by December 31, 2025.

Applications Open: Sept. 26, 2025, at 5 pm

Public Hearing & Workshop: Oct. 7, 2025, at 10 AM

Applications Due: Oct. 31, 2025, at 4 PM or until all available funding is obligated.

NOTE: Applicants should apply as soon as possible for this funding. Applications will be reviewed and rated on a rolling basis to ensure units are renovated and occupied by December 31, 2025.

“The May 16 tornado left thousands of St. Louis families without safe, stable housing,” said Mayor Cara Spencer. “This program puts our resources to work, turning vacant units into homes for families who need them most. By working with community partners and developers, we can ensure recovery dollars translate directly into housing security and stability for residents.”

“Many of our community development partners are caught in a vicious cycle: empty units mean less income, deferred maintenance, and more vacancies.” said Executive Director Nahuel Fefer “Last year we piloted the Vacant Unit Turns program to inject the capital needed to break this cycle. In the wake of the tornado, the need is greater than ever, so we're scaling the program with Rams funds in order to house displaced families while stabilizing distressed portfolios.”

Eligible applicants include nonprofit developers, Community Development Corporations, and public entities that own rental property portfolios. For-profit landlords are not eligible at this time. Properties must be located in the City of St. Louis and leased exclusively to households displaced by the tornado, in coordination with case management agencies.

CDA will host a Tornado Recovery Vacant Unit Turns Program – Public Hearing & Informational Workshop on October 7, 2025, from 10:00 p.m. to noon. Details and registration links will be posted here: www.stlouis-mo.gov/events/eventdetails.cfm?Event_ID=51442

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis through CDA’s Salesforce grants portal. A link to the Tornado Recovery Vacant Unit Turns NOFA PDF, additional resources, and the application portal link are available at www.stlouis-mo.gov/CDA/residential-development/index.cfm.

A Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) is the City’s formal announcement that funds are open for competitive application. As St. Louis’ housing and community development agency, CDA manages these opportunities to ensure public dollars create affordable housing, support recovery, and strengthen neighborhoods. An interactive map of CDA’s grant-funded programs and projects is available on CDA’s website.

Since 2020, CDA has supported the development of more than 3,500 affordable housing units across St. Louis through over $100 million in funding awards. As the City’s primary grant-administration agency, CDA ensures that public funds are invested effectively–moving projects forward, strengthening neighborhoods, and delivering real results for residents.

About the Community Development Administration (CDA): The CDA serves as the City of St. Louis' hub for federal, state, and local funds, implementing the Mayor's economic justice agenda. By funding public and nonprofit entities, the CDA supports a wide range of initiatives, including public services, affordable housing development, blight eradication, and other community development activities.

