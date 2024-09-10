ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis is asking residents to provide input and feedback on the future of City streets, sidewalks, and surrounding infrastructure through a new survey and upcoming open houses.

Since the spring of 2024, the City has been developing its first citywide Transportation & Mobility Plan in decades. Once completed in 2025, the plan will establish clear, citywide priorities and policy recommendations for a safer and better-maintained transportation network, utilizing national best practices in ways that fit St. Louis.

“We’re lucky to have forward-thinking planners and engineers in the City of St. Louis who are committed to making our streets people-friendly,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “While we create the plan that will shape how people get around in St. Louis for decades, we need input from residents from every neighborhood and people who travel on our City streets, whether by car, bus, bike, foot, or with any type of assistance. We need your voice so this plan can serve St. Louis the way it should.”

A new survey, which can be found at tmp-stl.com/get-involved, is one more way for the City to hear from the public. Already, the Transportation & Mobility Plan team has established a Community Advisory Committee, met with residents at numerous events and community centers, and invited the community to drop pins, draw lines, and make comments on an interactive map of St. Louis.

Article continues after sponsor message

Starting Sept. 21, 2024, the City will host four open houses around St. Louis with family-friendly activities and refreshments. The details for those open houses are:

Sept. 21, 2024, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Forest Park Visitor & Education Center, 5595 Grand Dr.

Sept. 24, 2024, 5-7 p.m., Central Library, 1301 Olive St.

Oct. 3, 2024, 5-7 p.m., Neighborhood Innovation Center, 3207 Meramec St.

Oct. 10, 2024, 5-7 p.m., Urban League Peter Bunce Campus, 2125 Bissell St.

More like this: