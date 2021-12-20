ST. LOUIS – Following Saturday’s Direct Cash Assistance in-person application event hosted by the United Way of Greater St. Louis, which served more than 550 St. Louis residents, the City of St. Louis announced more opportunities this week for individuals without internet access, seniors, and people with disabilities to receive in-person application assistance at the Wohl Center, 1515 N. Kingshighway Blvd. The program is designed to assist at least 9,300 City residents who have lost income due to COVID-19 and help families pay their bills and put food on the table. Applicants who bring their required documentation can move through the process quickly, and those who can apply online are encouraged to do so.

“Following the success of similar programs in Los Angeles, Cook County, and other municipalities across the country, we are trying innovative new strategies to invest directly in neighborhoods and families with American Rescue Plan funds,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “These in-person clinics will further help offer residents the opportunity to apply for one-time $500 assistance, which will provide much-needed support to 9,300 families in our city. But this is just the beginning: With $500 million coming to the City through this transformative legislation, we can make St. Louis safer and more prosperous across racial lines.”

The Wohl Center will offer in-person help for residents without internet access, seniors, and people with disabilities beginning this week, December 20 - 22, 9 am - 12 pm, and December 27, 9 am - 12 pm. Starting January 4, the Wohl Center will be open Monday - Saturday, 9 am - 12 pm, with evening hours on Wednesday 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm. These hours will run through January 15. Walk-ins are accepted.

Article continues after sponsor message

Congresswoman Cori Bush’s “Congress in Your Neighborhood” service desks at St. Louis libraries will also offer residents more information on how to apply on Wednesday, December 22, at Walnut Park Library (5760 W Florissant Ave, St. Louis, MO 63120) from 12 pm - 5 pm and Carpenter Library (3309 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63118) from 9 am - 2 pm.

“Our work is to do the most for everyone in Missouri’s First District, starting with those who have the least. We are committed to creating that change our entire community can feel,” said Congresswoman Cori Bush. “That’s why I was proud to help pass the American Rescue Plan earlier this year, which provided the funding for these emergency checks Mayor Jones has rolled out to the community. If anyone needs more information on how to apply, I encourage folks to stop by your local ‘Congress in Your Neighborhood’ service desk to speak with a member of my constituent services team at either the Walnut Park or Carpenter Libraries. My team will be there on Mondays and Wednesdays to help with anything from immigration services to tax resources. If you’re looking for a little extra help this season, St. Louis, your Mayor, and your Congresswoman are here for you.”

City residents of at least 12 months who are at or under 80 percent Area Median Income (AMI) and who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are eligible to apply for the program when applications open. Applicants must be a resident of the City of St. Louis at the time of application and must show proof of residency 12 months prior to the date of the application. Only one individual per household will be eligible for a payment, with priority given to heads of household. A full list of eligibility requirements, needed documents, and Frequently Asked Questions can be found on the City website.

Cash cards of $500 will be delivered to 9,300 St. Louis City families through the program. The program will be in effect until the funds are exhausted. Direct Cash Assistance is one facet of the $135 million direct relief package from the federal American Rescue Plan Act that Mayor Tishaura O. Jones signed into law earlier this year to improve public health, public safety, and provide support for residents.

More like this: