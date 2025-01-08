ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis has two additional warming centers today.

Gamble Recreation Center
2907 Gamble St, St. Louis, MO 63106

Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carondelet Park YMCA

930 Holly Hills Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The low temperature on Wednesday night, Jan. 8, 2025, is predicted to be 5 degrees, so the centers may be necessary for a lot of individuals.

