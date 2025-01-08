City Of St. Louis Adds Warming Centers Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis has two additional warming centers today. Gamble Recreation Center

2907 Gamble St, St. Louis, MO 63106 Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carondelet Park YMCA 930 Holly Hills Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111 Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The low temperature on Wednesday night, Jan. 8, 2025, is predicted to be 5 degrees, so the centers may be necessary for a lot of individuals.