City Of St. Louis Adds Warming Centers
Rasmus Jorgensen
January 8, 2025 2:03 PM
Listen to the story
ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis has two additional warming centers today.
Gamble Recreation Center
2907 Gamble St, St. Louis, MO 63106
Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Carondelet Park YMCA
930 Holly Hills Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111
Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The low temperature on Wednesday night, Jan. 8, 2025, is predicted to be 5 degrees, so the centers may be necessary for a lot of individuals.
