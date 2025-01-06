City of St. Louis Adds Additional Warming Centers With Low Temps
ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis has opened three additional warming centers during the ongoing winter storm. 211 has been alerted to these locations and will direct those who call to them. Please see a list of warming centers below.
Gamble Recreation Center
2907 Gamble St, St. Louis, MO 63106
Open 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cherokee Recreation Center
3200 S Jefferson Ave #3102, St. Louis, MO 63118
Open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
St. Louis City Office Building
1520 Market St, St. Louis, MO 63103
Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
