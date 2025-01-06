City of St. Louis Adds Additional Warming Centers With Low Temps Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis has opened three additional warming centers during the ongoing winter storm. 211 has been alerted to these locations and will direct those who call to them. Please see a list of warming centers below. Gamble Recreation Center 2907 Gamble St, St. Louis, MO 63106 Open 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Cherokee Recreation Center Article continues after sponsor message 3200 S Jefferson Ave #3102, St. Louis, MO 63118 Open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. St. Louis City Office Building 1520 Market St, St. Louis, MO 63103 Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending