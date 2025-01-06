ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis has opened three additional warming centers during the ongoing winter storm. 211 has been alerted to these locations and will direct those who call to them. Please see a list of warming centers below.

  1. Gamble Recreation Center

      2907 Gamble St, St. Louis, MO 63106

    2. Open 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  2. Cherokee Recreation Center

      3200 S Jefferson Ave #3102, St. Louis, MO 63118

    2. Open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  3. St. Louis City Office Building

    1. 1520 Market St, St. Louis, MO 63103

    2. Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

