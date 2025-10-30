ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis - Community Development Administration (CDA) today announced $1.14 million in new Neighborhood Plan Implementation Awards, supporting transformative community-led projects in Skinker DeBaliviere, West End, Downtown, Downtown West, Covenant Blu-Grand Center, Jeff-Vander-Lou, and St. Louis Place neighborhoods.

The City’s Economic Development Sales Tax (Ordinance 70435) dedicates 10% of sales tax revenue to Neighborhood Plan Implementation — creating lasting, place-based investments that bring adopted neighborhood plans to life. These awards advance the priorities identified by Neighborhood Plans adopted by the City of St. Louis Planning Commission. Each adopted plan is the result of extensive community engagement—reflecting the goals, values, and shared vision of residents, businesses, and stakeholders.

Together, the adopted neighborhood plan and the award turn neighborhood priorities into action and ensure that local voices continue to shape the future of St. Louis. The City’s Planning & Urban Design Agency, through its PlanSTL Program, is actively working with additional neighborhoods to develop and adopt new Neighborhood Plans that strengthen community-led planning across St. Louis.

“The best ideas for how to strengthen St. Louis come from the people who live here,” said Mayor Cara Spencer. “These projects are the result of residents working together to plan the future in neighborhoods and the City of St. Louis following through with the resources to make their visions real.”

“These awards represent neighborhoods taking charge of their future,” said Nahuel Fefer, Executive Director of CDA. “Residents have spent years developing thoughtful plans. This funding helps turn those plans into action—making visible progress toward safer, stronger, and more vibrant communities.”

2025 Neighborhood Plan Implementation Awards

Brickline North CDC

Award: $279,500

$279,500 Neighborhoods: Jeff-Vander-Lou and St. Louis Place

Jeff-Vander-Lou and St. Louis Place Description: Brickline North CDC will deploy three pilot shipping-container business incubators along the Brickline Greenway. These reimagined containers will potentially host vendor markets, food pop-ups, and cultural events that showcase neighborhood creativity and small businesses. In partnership with Mission St. Louis and Tabernacle CDC, the initiative will also provide hands-on training for new entrepreneurs—advancing inclusive growth and community ownership in alignment with the forthcoming Project Connect Plan.

“This is exactly why the Brickline North CDC was formed, to support neighbors in building capacity and opportunity,” said Daphne Redding, Vice President of BNCDC and resident of St. Louis Place.

Skinker DeBaliviere Community Council

Award: $242,825

$242,825 Neighborhood: Skinker DeBaliviere

Skinker DeBaliviere The Skinker DeBaliviere Community Council will transform two underutilized lots along Delmar Boulevard—at Hamilton Avenue and Des Peres Avenue—into vibrant community spaces. The Hamilton site will become a welcoming public gathering area, while the Des Peres lot will be developed into a new neighborhood dog park. Both projects advance the WeCollab Reinvestment Plan (2023) by activating vacant land, fostering connection, and enhancing quality of life along the Delmar corridor.

