ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis’ Office of Recovery and the Community Development Administration (CDA) announced today an important update to the Tornado Recovery Vacant Unit Turns program. The revision expands eligibility to include for-profit developers and private landlords who currently own rental property in the City of St. Louis.

This change builds on CDA’s ongoing work to quickly repair and reoccupy vacant rental units for families displaced by the May 16 tornado, which damaged hundreds of homes across North St. Louis neighborhoods.

“This change to include private landlords reflects what we’ve been hearing on the ground,” said Mayor Cara Spencer. “Many small landlords want to help, and by expanding eligibility, we’re unlocking additional housing opportunities for residents displaced by the storm.”

The original NOFA, released on September 25, was open only to nonprofit developers and Community Development Corporations (CDCs), many having a prior track record of working with City grants to quickly rehab housing. This update expands eligibility based on feedback from the community that many private landlords wanted to help with recovery efforts.

The Tornado Recovery Vacant Unit Turns grant provides up to $2.5 million in Rams Settlement funds to cover minor repairs, maintenance, and updates to vacant rental housing. Financial assistance averages up to $10,000 per unit, with all participating units required to be occupied by tornado-impacted families by December 31, 2025.

Program Overview

Applications Open: Rolling basis through CDA’s Salesforce grants portal

Funding Available: $2.5 million (Rams Settlement Funds)

Maximum Award: Approximately $10,000 per unit

Occupancy Deadline: December 31, 2025

Eligible Applicants:

Nonprofit developers and Community Development Corporations



Public entities



Now also for-profit developers and private landlords with rental property portfolios

Applications will continue to be reviewed and rated on a rolling basis to ensure units are renovated and occupied as quickly as possible.

Before You Apply

Applicants should read and understand the full Tornado Recovery Vacant Unit Turns (VUT) NOFA document before beginning an application. The NOFA provides detailed information about eligibility, required documentation, and funding priorities.

View the Tornado Recovery Vacant Unit Turns NOFA document: www.stlouis-mo.gov/CDA/documents/tornado-recovery-vacant-unit-turns-program-nofa.cfm

The NOFA document also includes guidance on how to complete the CDA Tornado VUT Repair Budget Workbook, outlining what information will be needed to submit a complete application through the Salesforce grants portal.

Apply Now. Applications will be reviewed and awarded on a rolling basis.

Tornado Recovery Vacant Unit Turns NOFA materials and and a link to the application portal are on the CDA’s webpage at: www.stlouis-mo.gov/CDA/residential-development



