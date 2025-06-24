O'FALLON - O’Fallon Township High School’s girls soccer team clinched the 2025 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Championship with a 1-0 overtime victory over Naperville North on June 7, 2025, solidifying their status as a top-ranked team nationally.

To honor their achievement, the City of O’Fallon proclaimed June 16, 2025, as "OTHS Girls Soccer State Champions Day."

The team’s path to the championship included a 2-1 win against Barrington on June 6 and a 3-0 victory over Lincoln-Way East on June 3. They finished the season with an impressive 23-1-1 overall record and led their conference with a 9-1 mark.

Senior forwards Allie Tredway and Claire Nieroda were key contributors, scoring 25 and 23 goals, respectively, during the season.

“These young women have made our entire community proud with their talent, dedication, and championship spirit,” the City of O’Fallon said in a statement, inviting residents to join in congratulating the team on their historic accomplishment.

