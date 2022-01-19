EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville City Council voted to terminate the lease agreement with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for use of the outdoor swimming pool at the Tuesday, January 18, 2022, meeting.

City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Director Nate Tingley said: “We are looking forward to new opportunities and partnerships to bring aquatic recreation to our residents."

He said the City of Edwardsville and the Edwardsville YMCA are currently in discussions to provide City of Edwardsville residents with some aquatic opportunities to address water safety.

In 2016, SIUE approached the City and proposed a lease arrangement whereby the City would operate Cougar Lake Pool and thus provide a public swimming pool for use by the residents of Edwardsville. The City of Edwardsville entered into a lease agreement with SIUE to lease the Cougar Lake Pool, located at 80 Recreational Road on the campus of SIUE. The lease included the use of the outdoor pool, pool building, pump house, parking lot, and access road. The lease agreement assigned all maintenance costs to the City and stipulated that SIUE students were allowed access to the pool at no charge.

The City of Edwardsville entered into an intergovernmental agreement with the Village of Glen Carbon to allow for their residents access to the pool in 2016 and to share all costs of operating and maintaining the property and any profits on a per capita population basis based upon the latest U.S. Census population counts at the time (City – 26,631/67.3%; Village – 12,934/32.7%). Since 2016 the city has completed repairs to the pool reaching nearly $90,000, including repairs to the pump, filter, and repairing leaks.

“Given the increasing cost to repair and maintain the aging infrastructure of the facility, the City Council and Village of Glen Carbon have chosen to terminate the lease agreement with SIUE,” said Tingley. “We wish to express our gratitude to the Village of Glen Carbon and SIUE for their partnership in offering a public swimming pool for the use of our residents.”

