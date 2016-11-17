EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville, will support from the State of Illinois and Chestnut Health Systems, are presenting a free B.A.S.S.E.T. training program from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, December 19 at The Wildey Theater.

The Beverage Alcohol Sellers and Servers Education and Training (BASSET) program is the State of Illinois' seller/server training program. Under the licencing and regulatory support of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), the BASSET Program is designed to encourage sellers/servers of alcoholic beverages to serve responsibly and stay within the law. The BASSET license is required by IL State law for all alcohol servers and those who check ID's for on-premises alcohol consumption businesses. The new certification law has taken effect on July 1, 2016. Package alcohol sellers are also welcome to attend.

The goals and objectives of the BASSET Program are:

Train and educate sellers and servers to engage in responsible alcohol service;

Prevent DUIs and alcohol-related fatalities;

Stop underage sales and underage drinking;

Educate owners, managers and staff on dram shop insurance, state laws, civil liabilities and local ordinances regarding alcohol service

Registration is required for this event and can be completed online at http://www.asapcoalition.org/free-b-a-s-s-e-t-training/ or by e-mailing Officer Jason Hunter at jhunter@cityofedwardsville.com to RSVP. You must register by December 15.

