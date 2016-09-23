EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Water Division is conducting the annual hydrant flushing program.

As part of our regular maintenance program, the City of Edwardsville Water Division will be flushing mains/hydrants. This program began on Monday, Sept. 12 and will continue with Routes 7, 8 and 9 next week.

The tentative weekly schedule will be provided on ECTV or you may call the Public Works department at 618-692-7535. You may also view current hydrant flushing schedules on the City's website at www.cityofedwardsville.com.

Periodically, during this work, you may experience cloudy or discolored water, lower than usual water pressure, and the possibility of air in your water lines.

This annual maintenance program is very important. It helps to ensure continuous delivery of high quality water to homes and businesses. We also check fire hydrants operation to help maintain public safety.

