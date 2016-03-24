EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville today announced that it received a Park Enhancement Grant from Madison County Community Development for $133,155 to help fund splash features to be installed at the new Spray & Play Park. The park, located at the corner of South Main Street and Schwarz Street near downtown Edwardsville, will open this summer.

City of Edwardsville Mayor, Hal Patton, said: “We are so grateful to Madison County Community Development for this funding that will nearly fund all of the visible spray features that children and families will enjoy at the Spray & Play Park opening this summer. Construction is in full swing at the park so we are excited to see it take shape and to welcome families from throughout the region to Edwardsville to share in this park and its many features.”

Plans for the Spray & Play Park include a splash pad and dry playground designed with special ADA standards built into the site. The park will also include a walking/fitness track, shade structures, pavilions, restrooms/changing rooms as well as native plantings with interpretive signage and a butterfly garden.

A major component in the development of this project will include funding from area corporations and area residents. “Many sponsorship opportunities are still available for the different features at the park. We are hopeful that our generous residents and corporate friends step up and help support this project as it starts to take shape. If every family in Edwardsville put $10 towards these projects we would be really close to meeting our goal and would be able to fund all three parks projects,” added Patton.

The other two parks in development include an Ice Rink & Teen Center to be located on Edwardsville School District #7 grounds off of Governor’s Parkway and a Sports Park for baseball, softball, soccer, pickleball, tennis, and more located on Ridgeview Road just west of I-55. Sponsorship and donations are also needed to help fund these parks so construction can begin.

For the Spray & Play Park, three area sponsors have already pledged donations. Edwardsville Rotary Club ($30,000); Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon ($40,000), First Clover Leaf Bank ($10,000) and Global Brew ($5,000). For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the Spray & Play Park visit http://www.betterplacetoplay. com or call Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538

