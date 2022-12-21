EDWARDSVILLE – City of Edwardsville Public Works employees will be out in force ahead of and during the winter storm that is expected to bring snow and bitterly cold temperatures to the area beginning Thursday.

City crews plan to pre-treat the roads ahead of the storm and then will work to clear accumulating snow, initially prioritizing the main roads and other high-impact routes based on public safety.

Accumulating snow, windy conditions and the extreme cold that are expected with the storm could complicate cleanup. They also could pose hazards to those who are traveling or have prolonged exposure outside.

If you must be on the roads, please be cautious, drive at a safe speed for the conditions, wear a seat belt and increase your distance from other vehicles. City officials also ask that you allow extra space for city vehicles working to clear the roads. You can find additional information about the city’s winter weather operations, along with some suggestions, on our website: www.cityofedwardsville.com/447/Snow-Plows-Winter-Weather

The City of Edwardsville also is working in cooperation with sites that will serve as warming stations throughout the winter. When temperatures drop below freezing (32 degrees Fahrenheit) the following facilities will be available as warming stations during listed hours.

Please note that holidays could affect hours of operation:

Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St. - (618) 692-7556 Hours: Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Main Street Community Center: 1003 N. Main St. – (618) 656-0300 Hours: Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

YMCA Meyer Center: 7348 Goshen Road – (618) 655-1460 Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

YMCA Niebur Center: 1200 Esic Drive – (618) 656-0436 Hours: Monday through Thursday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131 for after-hours assistance. Warming station details, along with cold weather safety tips from the

Edwardsville Fire Department, also can be found here: www.cityofedwardsville.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=220

Other websites that may be of use include: Illinois road conditions: www.gettingaroundillinois.com Power outages: www.outagemap.ameren.com (Ameren customers); www.sweci.com (Southwestern Electric Cooperative customers)

