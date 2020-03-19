EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville continues to monitor updates from multiple agencies on the status of the COVID-19 outbreak. As of Thursday afternoon, Illinois is reporting 4 deaths, 488 confirmed cases and one case now reported in Madison County. Please beware of the information you hear about decisions surrounding the current outbreak. Ensure your sources are valid and up to date. A Facebook message was making the rounds claiming that multiple businesses were closing down in Madison County, but that stems from an Edwardsville, Indiana report.

A new City Coalition has been created in an effort to streamline communication, minimize oversights and duplication of efforts. The Edwardsville YMCA, the Edwardsville Public Library and Main Street Community Center are working together to help connect the needs of non-profit organizations with community resources.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the closing of many businesses and organizations, and “social distancing” has changed the way community organizations provide food, transportation and shelter for the community’s most vulnerable citizens – children, disabled adults, the elderly, and those who are homeless and transient.

Responding to this challenge requires adaptation, communication, and coordination or resources.

The Edwardsville YMCA has stepped up to lead the coalition by serving as the conduit through which other community organizations can identify their needs and be matched with available resources and appropriate volunteers. Important in this effort is the health and wellness of volunteers and of those being served.

In the coming days, the coalition will be reaching out to nonprofits in the area and asking them to identify the needs and challenges they face in serving the community during this crisis. Simultaneously, the Coalition will be asking community groups, churches, service organizations and private citizens to identify the resources and specialized skills they and their volunteers possess that may assist other local organizations.

The YMCA will provide the staffing necessary to collect this information in a database where needs will be matched with resources and directed to the appropriate area nonprofit. “The City is grateful for these partnerships and will work side by side to provide services for those in need. The next few weeks will not be

normal, but working together our community will meet this public health challenge head-on,” said Mayor Hal Patton.

Area nonprofits are encouraged to contact Natasha Howard at nhoward@edwymca.com

Groups and individuals interested in volunteering or donating to this effort should contact Jessica Johnson at jjohnson@edwymca.com

Below are some other updates regarding City of Edwardsville response to the outbreak:

Economic Development

The City of Edwardsville will allow, without any fee to upgrade, all Class B liquor license holders to operate under the rules of a Class C license.

Sale of packaged or sealed liquor/beer containers in its original package may be sold as a carryout item.

This provision is effective immediately and will go through April 30, 2020.

All license holders will still have to notify the State of Illinois Liquor Commission at

(217) 782-2136.

City Hall/City Clerks

As a reminder, the City of Edwardsville is suspending all disconnections for water services for all of our customers effective immediately. The order remains in effect until May 1, 2020.

To protect our employees and the general public, we are no longer accepting in person payments at City Hall.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact our office at 692-7500.

Customers may continue to pay their utility bill online, over the phone, use the dropbox outside City Hall, located at 118 Hillsboro, or mail payments through the U.S. Mail.

Learn more at www.cityofedwardsville.com.

The City will waive late payment penalties, processing fees for payments made over the phone or online.

Birth certificates will be issued upon request for new births only as a courtesy to our residents, with instructions on how to purchase more copies.

