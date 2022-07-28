EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department lost one of its finest officers today when Lt. Chris Byrne retired with 26 years of service.

Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback thanked Chris for their long time working together on the city force and their friendship and dedication to the craft.

On almost any major police investigation over the past two-and-a-half decades, Chris was a lead or deeply involved in the probes.

“We will miss Chris a lot,” Chief Fillback said. “Chris is a great guy and a good person. He was a good cop but an even better person. We will deeply miss him had a lot of fun over the years hopefully identify someone to fill shoes big shoes to fill.”

Chief Fillback said he and Chris Byrne had a similar rise in the police department as patrol officers for many years.

“Chris was a really good patrol officer,” Chief Fillback said. “He was a good guy to supervise folks and pass on knowledge to address people’s needs and police services. He is moving on to a civilian position and is most deserving of any recognition he receives.”

