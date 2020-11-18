City of Edwardsville Issues Closing of City Hall, Library, Public Works Offices Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE CITY OPERATION LIMITATIONS EDWARDSVILLE - IDPH has released new recommendations to help decrease the COVID-19 positivity rate. Work from Home if Possible For the next three weeks, work with your employer to plan to work from home unless it is necessary for you to be in the workplace. We ask employers to make accommodation for this. Our goal is to reduce transmission as we head into the holidays so businesses and schools can remain open. Participate in Essential Activities Only For the next three weeks, stay home as much as possible, leaving only for necessary and essential activities, such as work that must be performed outside the home, COVID-19 testing, visiting the pharmacy, and buying groceries. Limit Travel and Gatherings The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health experts tell us that gatherings and travel in and out of communities present a high risk of spreading the infection. In our current situation, with a rising prevalence of the virus, attending even small gatherings that mix households, or traveling to areas that are experiencing high rates of positivity, is not advised and is potentially dangerous. Please, travel only if necessary.” In light of these recommendations, and to protect our workers, the City of Edwardsville, effective Monday 16 November, will be closing City Hall, Public Library, and Public Works offices and enacting the following restrictions: City Hall/City Clerks Article continues after sponsor message To protect our employees and the general public, we are no longer accepting in person payments at City Hall. Customers may continue to pay their utility bills in the following ways: Online at cityofedwardsville.com

Over the phone by calling 618-692-7500

Drop box outside City Hall, located at 118 Hillsboro

By mail – City of Edwardsville, PO Box 407, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025. Birth certificates may be requested via mail or drop box. Information and application available at www.cityofedwardsville.com/244/Death-Birth-Certificates. Public Works Public Works Office at 200 East Park with be closed to the public. Permit applications are available online at the City’s website www.cityofedwardsville.com. If large format plans must be delivered please e-mail publicworks@cityofedwardsville.com to coordinate a delivery time. Commercial and Residential inspections remain active until further notice. Edwardsville Public Library The Edwardsville Public Library is modifying its operations to serve the public safely: The library will be closed to the public effective Monday, November 16.

Contactless curbside service will be available during our operating hours of Monday 9-6, Tuesday 9-7, Wednesday – Friday 9-6, and Saturday 9-5. Patrons can go to the library’s website https://www.edwardsvillelibrary.org/ to place material on hold or they can call the library at 692-7556, or email at info@edwpl.org. Genre grab-bags curated by our librarians are also available if you miss browsing the stacks. More details are available on the website.

E-books, audiobooks, movies, and music are always available online through the Library’s website and free apps. Visit https://www.edwardsvillelibrary.org/ebooks-and-more.

The library will continue to accept returns of library materials at all six of our book drop locations 24-hours per day. Items will be quarantined for five days before being checked in and recirculated until further guidance is provided by the CDC and local health agencies. Fire Department The Edwardsville Fire Department continues planning with other agencies to coordinate overlap if calls for service outpace current staffing. Also of note: The Department is suspending car seat installations until further notice.

Any scheduled tours are also suspended.

All three fire stations are closed to the public. The front lobby of the Public Safety Building is open. Police Department Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the Edwardsville Police Department is continuously evaluating the rapidly changing challenges that are presented to members of our department while maintaining the high levels of service to which the public has become accustomed. To minimize inherent risks to our officers and the public that are presented with COVID 19, some changes for reporting procedures to our agency have been implemented. On a temporary basis, the EPD will be taking some reports over the telephone. These would be reports that are not in progress and for offenses that do not need immediate police response.

If you need police services that are non-emergency in nature, please call the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

Upon calling the police department, your call will be evaluated for a telephone report or police response.

If it is determined that a telephone report can be made, a police officer will take your report over the telephone.

If an officer is not immediately available, you will be called back as soon as possible. Once again, this practice is for NON-EMERGENCY, NOT IN PROGREESS POLICE RESPONSE CALLS. The City is asking the public to please be patient as police services continue during this difficult time. If you have a situation that requires an immediate EMERGENCY response, please call 911. If a call for service does require an officer’s response to a residence or business, the reporting party may be asked to step outside of the residence or business to speak with the officer to create a safe, social distance between the officer and the reporting party. The safety of the public and City officers is the utmost priority. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending