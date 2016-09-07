EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Water Department begins its annual hydrant-flushing program on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.

Julie Martin, superintendent of operations, said the hydrant-flushing program will last 10-12 weeks.

“The tentative schedule will be provided on ECTV or you can call the Public Works Department at (618) 692-7535,” she said. “You may also view current hydrant flushing schedules on the City’s website at www.cityofedwardsville.com.”

Periodically, during this work, customers may experience cloudy or discolored water, lower than usual water pressure and the possibility of air in their water lines, Martin said.

“The annual maintenance program is very important,” she said. “It helps to ensure continued delivery of high quality water to homes and businesses. We also check fire hydrants operation to help maintain public safety.”

 

 

