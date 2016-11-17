EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville is excited to announce the 4th annual Winter Market on December 3rd from 9am-12pm during Edwardsville’s Downtown in December celebration. The Winter Market will be located where the Goshen Market is located on the side of the Madison County Court House building.

The Winter Market will features artisans, baked goods, crafters, locally grown items, and unique, boutique gifts and products from our neighborhood and the surrounding communities. There will be free crafts for children, caroling from the EHS Drama Club, Trinity Lutheran Church, and much more. The Parks Department will have patio heaters and will be giving away hot chocolate.

We encourage people to buy local for the holidays! For more information visit our website at www.cityofedwardsville.com or contact the Parks Office at 692-7538.

