EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville, home to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, is ranked among the nation’s top 25 safest college towns by Safewise in its 2019 Safest College Towns list.

Ranked 21st nationally, Edwardsville was No. 2 in Illinois and ranked ahead of all Missouri college towns. Deerfield, home to Trinity International University, was tops in Illinois and No. 2 nationally. Naperville, which houses North Central College, came in at No. 22 overall.

“We commend the SIUE Police Department, as well as law enforcement agencies in and around Edwardsville for creating a safe environment where students can focus on learning,” said SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “SIUE works to develop community relationships that provide positive outcomes, and this is a wonderful example of that collaboration. We are grateful to all who work diligently to protect and serve. Safety is a key element when individuals make a choice of where they will live, work and study.”

“The SIUE Police Department and the City of Edwardsville Police Department have an excellent working relationship,” said SIUE Police Chief Kevin Schmoll. “It shows in our dedication to work together to deter crime and to provide the highest quality police service to keep our students, staff, faculty, guests and the Edwardsville Community safe. To be annually named one of the safest college campuses, and one of the safest college towns in the country, clearly demonstrates our effectiveness as a team.”

Since the Daily Beast ranked SIUE among the safest college campuses in the country in 2010, SIUE has consistently been rated highly for its safe campus environment by a variety of organizations, including the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

SafeWise extensively researches security solutions. It tests and compares home security companies, home safety products, and home automation products to help families find the right protection.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

