EDWARDSVILLE – Drivers of both a City of Edwardsville ambulance and a car were transported to a hospital with minor injuries after an accident at the intersection of New Poag Road and Illinois Route 111 Wednesday morning.

The ambulance was responding to another incident at the time of the accident. Illinois State Police Spokesperson Calvin Dye said the Edwardsville ambulance crew was going westbound on New Poag at 111 and went through the red traffic light and their vehicle struck a car driven by a male driver in his early 20s.

Dye said the man was turning at the same traffic light and had a green light when the ambulance struck his vehicle.

The drivers of both vehicles were later treated and released at the hospital, Dye said.

The Edwardsville Fire Department referred all media questions to Illinois State Police, District 11 office.

