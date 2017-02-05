COLLINSVILLE – The City of Collinsville is proud to announce a groundbreaking ceremony to be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 10 a.m. for its new Water Treatment Plant that will be located at 9535 Collinsville Road. The new Water Treatment Plant will replace an aged plant that was constructed in 1958.

The $20 million water treatment plant is being financed through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) State Revolving Loan Program. Funding for the project will be paid for by a rate increase which was approved by the City Council in January, 2014. Collinsville is proud to be responsible stewards of the public’s resources and is happy to announce that water rates remain unchanged for 2017, even when considering construction of the new Water Treatment Plant.

The new facility was designed by Hurst-Rosche Engineers, Inc. of Hillsboro, Illinois. The $17.8 million construction contract has been awarded to Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc. of Highland, Illinois. Construction of the 5 million gallon per day water treatment facility is expected to be completed by Summer of 2019 with the project completion scheduled for September, 2019.

The City of Collinsville is committed to investing proactively in its public utilities and infrastructure systems while being responsible stewards to the environment. The new water treatment facility has been designed to efficiently produce safe, clean high quality drinking water for the next several decades in a manner that accommodates both the current demand and the future growth of the City.

