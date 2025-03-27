ALTON – The city of Alton is proud to announce that it will host the Southwest Council of Mayors monthly meeting on Thursday, March 27th. The meeting will be held at the Renaissance X, located at 401 Piasa St, Alton, IL.

The Southwestern Illinois Council of Mayors aims to provide a collaborative platform for cities within geographically related counties in southwestern Illinois to work together in the public interest on matters of mutual concern. This Council facilitates discussions among member municipalities, allowing them to jointly address challenges, share experiences regarding local governance, and represent a unified voice to achieve common objectives.

This month, the Council will feature John Simmons as the guest presenter. Mr. Simmons, a respected retired attorney, philanthropist, and community leader, has been instrumental in community development through his creation of Alton Works—a private redevelopment company committed to fostering social and economic growth within the Alton area. Alton Works focuses on investing in the city’s future through technological research, community development, and advanced manufacturing,with the vision of transforming Alton into a family-friendly destination and a significant player in the St.Louis region's future.

The evening will kick off with a reception at 6:00 PM, followed by dinner at 6:45 PM, and the meeting immediately afterwards.

Mayor Goins expressed his pride, stating, “I am honored for the city of Alton to be the host city for this month’s meeting. I am proud to be a member of the Southwest Council of Mayors and look forward to seeing my colleagues that evening.”

For more information about the Southwest Illinois Council of Mayors, please visit their website at www.illinoismayor.org

For more information, please contact Mayor David Goins 618.463.3500 ext 287 or at

dgoins@cityofaltonil.gov

