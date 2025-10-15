ALTON - Community members have the opportunity to share their thoughts on Alton’s comprehensive plan.

From 5:30–7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, Alton residents are encouraged to stop by The Old Bakery Beer Company to give their feedback on Alton’s 20-year comprehensive plan process. This public workshop will operate as an open house. Attendees will be asked to give their thoughts regarding housing, mobility, parks, jobs, businesses, and overall growth.

“The City of Alton is launching into their comprehensive plan, and they are going to be tapping the public for their inspiration and ideas and their thoughts all the way throughout the process,” said Sara McGibany. “They just kicked off the first couple of opportunities to share your two cents.”

McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street, clarified that while Alton Main Street is not involved in hosting the event, they are focused on improving the downtown region, preserving historic buildings and helping businesses grow.

The City of Alton explained that the comprehensive plan will act as “a guidebook for the city, looking 20 years into the future.” They are hoping to develop “an aspirational vision” of what people want the city to be.

McGibany encourages people to stop by the comprehensive plan event on Oct. 15 to get involved. You can also take this survey by the City of Alton to provide your input.

“What do you want to see more of? What do you want to see less of? What are your priorities for the city? They’re asking about things such as transportation needs, park needs, job availability, all sorts of things like that,” McGibany added. “Please do put your two cents in and help the City of Alton steer themselves in the right direction for the next 20 years.”

For more information about the City of Alton’s Comprehensive Plan Public Workshop, visit the official Facebook event page.

