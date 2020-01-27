The City of Alton is asking residents, property owners and business owners throughout the City to attend the second community planning workshop for the Alton Great Streets project.

This project is a comprehensive planning initiative designed to assist the City in developing a shared vision for its downtown area with a focus on the Broadway corridor.

The goals of the Great Streets Initiative include:

• Improving connections within downtown’s districts and to the riverfront;

• Improving the overall safety and walkability for all transportation modes;

• Defining a new downtown brand through wayfinding signage and gateways;

• Renewing experiences to attract and retain residents and attract people downtown;

• Re-thinking the composition of the Broadway Street right-of-way; and

• Strengthening downtown's resiliency and economic development potential.

The Great Streets project is the first of its kind to take place in Illinois, thus serving as a precedent for the process and the outcomes that embody this initiative as championed by East West Gateway Council of Governments.

The second Community Planning Workshop will be held on Tuesday, January 28th, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Spaulding Club (formerly KC Hall) at 405 East 4th Street.

Residents, property owners and business owners will have the opportunity to meet with the project consultant team who has been busy compiling existing data and identifying an initial list of opportunities for feedback and future implementation. This workshop is designed for all participants to provide input through live key pad polling and small-group exercises.

For more information and details, please check out the City’s website at www.cityyofaltonil.com or visit Alton Main Street Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/598123757678782/

