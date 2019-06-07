ALTON - The City of Alton fountain on Third Street outside Chez Marilyn today features a light blue coloring to stay with the present St. Louis Blues craze throughout the region.

The St. Louis Blues won 2-1 in the Stanley Cup matchup Thursday against Boston and now lead the series 3-2. The Blues are only one win away from the Stanley Cup championship.

City workers provide the fountain with an algae treatment on a regular basis. This time, the workers used a coloring that represents the St. Louis Blues.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said sometimes the algae treatment liquid is either red for Alton High School or blue for the Marquette Catholic school colors, which creates slightly more interest in the fountain. Mayor Walker said he thought it was fitting to stay in tune with the Blues' adoration and said it would be great for St. Louis to bring home the NHL title in one of the next two meetings with the Bruins.

Argosy in Alton Also Keeps in Blues Spirit

The Argosy sign has been changing to blue and yellow in the post season, Michael Barker, of Argosy Casino Alton said.

Lacey Barnett also contributed to this story.

