ALTON - The City of Alton issued a no parking notice on Tuesday on both sides of the street - 500 feet west of Henry Street, Ridge Street at McDonald's and east down to the Monument.

This is issued starting today, June 10 until Monday, June 24. There will be milling and paving done on the above streets. Please contact Public Works at 618-463-3530 for any questions.

