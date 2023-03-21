Upgrades estimated to save taxpayers $90,000 in annual energy and operational savings; new thermal energy storage system to substantially improve City sustainability

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Trane® - by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator - and the City of Alton, Illinois have entered into an agreement for a comprehensive energy and infrastructure upgrade on all five City facilities.

Trane collaborated with a City of Alton project team to identify opportunities that support the City’s sustainability focus and energy reduction goals. Planned upgrades include replacing the outdated HVAC systems in the City Hall, public works building, police station, and both fire stations with new energy-efficient HVAC infrastructure along with a web-based integrated building automation controls platform. As a result, the city anticipates realizing approximately $40,000 in energy savings annually.

Half of the annual energy savings will come from a new sustainable thermal energy storage system which will be installed outside the police station. These systems help buildings be more energy- and cost- efficient by storing energy created during off-peak times and discharging it when grid demand is high.

“Our City mission is deeply rooted in accountability, and we are proud that these infrastructure improvements will support our ability to be responsible stewards of public resources for years to come,” said Mayor David Goins. “Working with Trane, we were not only able to upgrade our existing infrastructure and improve our energy efficiency, we were also able to work together to find alternative sources of funding for the project, creating substantial savings for taxpayers.”

City administration and Trane collaborated to fund the more than $7 million project. Identified early on as a candidate for the American Rescue Plan Act, the City worked with OMNIA Partners, Public Sector, the premier purchasing organization for state and local government, K-12 education, colleges and universities, to procure the funding. The City benefited from Trane’s pre-payment discount, which saved taxpayers $238,000, as well as more than $200,000 in federal and local utility incentives. They also expect to save a minimum of $50,000 in annual operational and maintenance costs thanks to the new systems.

The contract also solicited engagement from minority- and women-owned union subcontractors located in Madison County. The response greatly exceeded the City goals for the project, supporting both Trane Technologies’ and the City’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The City of Alton has entrusted us to help them achieve their energy efficiency goals and decrease their energy consumption,” said Jennifer Geen, senior account manager, Energy Services and Solutions, Trane. “We look forward to working closely with the City of Alton to help save energy, reduce carbon emissions and implement facility upgrades that create more resilient, sustainable, healthy spaces for the community.”

About City of Alton, Illinois

Founded in 1837, Alton is a community rich in history and character with a lot to offer. Located on the Mississippi River 25 miles north of St. Louis, Missouri, the City boasts beautiful parks, a wonderful school district, tourist attractions, and community events to interest everyone. Alton’s charm and diverse resources make it a great place to live, work, and play. The City’s 28,000 residents benefit from a cost of living below the national average and the protection of the Alton Police and Fire Departments.

About Trane

Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

More like this: