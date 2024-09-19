ALTON – The City of Alton is taking bold steps to enhance pedestrian safety and improve traffic flow as part of its ongoing commitment to a safer and more walkable downtown. In late May, the city partnered with East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWG) to host a well-attended walk audit that brought together community stakeholders to assess the pedestrian environment in downtown Alton. EWG’s support is being provided as part of a Plans to Pilots grant the city was awarded through the agency earlier this year.

The feedback received during the walk audit is now serving as a vital foundation for future actions aimed at addressing safety concerns. The city has applied for the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) federal grant, a program designed to support cities in reducing traffic-related fatalities and injuries. Alton’s SS4A application outlines plans for a temporary demonstration project aimed at piloting roadway safety improvements that could have lasting impacts.

If awarded, the demonstration project will focus on Piasa Street, where the city aims to temporarily reduce travel lanes from four to three. This reconfiguration will introduce safety zones or buffers on either side of the street. Several intersections will also be studied and considered for pedestrian safety enhancements, ensuring that all residents and visitors can traverse the area safely.

The primary goals of the pilot include reducing pedestrian crossing distances, improving visibility, slowing vehicular speeds, and ultimately decreasing the number of crashes that result in fatalities and injuries. “This grant application is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to implement our Great Streets plan,” said Andi Yancey of the Planning and Development Department. “The Plan calls for several pedestrian and public realm improvements throughout the downtown area.”

Unlike traditional construction projects, the demonstration project will not involve permanent roadway reconstruction. Instead, it will rely on low-cost traffic control devices such as signage, paint, temporary tape, and plastic delineator posts to test the effectiveness of the proposed changes. By collecting pre- and post-demonstration data, the city will assess the impact of the temporary adjustments and use these findings to inform potential long-term solutions.

“Alton is committed to the safety and well-being of our residents,” said Mayor David Goins. “The SS4A grant provides us an opportunity to pilot innovative safety measures that, if successful, could become permanent fixtures in our city’s streetscape.”

The City of Alton will continue to engage the community throughout the life of the pilot. Regular updates will be provided through public meetings, intercept surveys, interviews, and social media outreach. Community input will play a key role in shaping the project and ensuring it meets the needs of all residents.

