ALTON - The City of Alton is proud to announce the successful completion of a transformative infrastructure project with Trane by Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator and CPS LLC, aimed at revitalizing city facilities with a focus on energy efficiency, environmental justice, and diversity. Under the leadership of Mayor David Goins, this project marks a significant achievement in improving the city’s public buildings while promoting long-term sustainability and financial savings.

“This project reflects our commitment to environmental justice, energy efficiency, and supporting local businesses,” said Mayor Goins. “I am especially proud of our administration for pushing forward where past efforts stalled, ensuring that the people of Alton benefit from a more sustainable future. The energy savings, coupled with a focus on diversity, demonstrate the values we hold dear.”

Infrastructure Revitalization with Minimal Financial Impact

The project focused on long-term energy efficiency improvements at City Hall, Public Works, the Police Station, and both Fire Stations. Trane installed energy HVAC efficient equipment, a thermal energy storage system at the Police Station, and a unified, web-based Trane controls platform, yielding an estimated energy savings of over $40,000 annually.

In addition, the city utilized the Omnia Partners national cooperative purchasing agreement, ensuring cost savings through economies of scale. Alton taxpayers also benefited from a pre-payment discount negotiated with Trane, saving the city $238,000.

Grants and Incentives Maximize Project Value

To further reduce financial impact, Trane pursued Ameren Illinois incentives on behalf of the city, securing $102,149 in rebates. Alton has also applied for a federal rebate under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA 48 ITC), with an expected $100,000 rebate for the thermal energy storage system to be received by the end of 2024.

Diversity and Inclusion at the Forefront

A key highlight of this project is its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Alderwoman Rosetta Brown, a strong advocate for DEI initiatives, played a crucial role in ensuring the project prioritized local minority- and women-owned businesses. The project included 48% local minority business participation and 24% women-owned businesses.

“This project not only upgrades our infrastructure but represents a strong step forward in our commitment to supporting local, diverse businesses,” Alderman Brown stated. “I’m proud to see the City of Alton prioritize supplier diversity, which ultimately benefits all of us.”

Under the coordination of Mr. Brian Hutchinson of CPS LLC, the project partnered with local union labor and companies such as SIS and JEN Mechanical to achieve these impressive diversity goals.

Enhanced Services and Sustainability

The upgrades included new HVAC systems across all city facilities, replacing aging equipment that had become costly to maintain and repair. The project has helped to improv the indoor environment for both the public and city staff, ensuring a more comfortable and healthier work environment.

Additionally, the ARPA-funded improvements at City Hall align with the administration's broader focus on environmental sustainability and justice. Other recent accomplishments include the conversion of the former Alby Street municipal landfill into a utility-scale solar farm, the adoption of the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) ordinance, and the establishment of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) Alton Area Workforce Hub in partnership with Lewis & Clark Community College.

A Bright Future for Alton

This project exemplifies the Goins administration’s dedication to revitalizing city infrastructure while ensuring the financial impact on taxpayers is minimized. The successful integration of sustainable practices and local businesses further demonstrates the administration’s focus on long-term benefits for Alton’s residents.

“This is just the beginning,” Mayor Goins added. “We will continue to pursue projects that improve our city’s sustainability and create opportunities for all citizens.”

