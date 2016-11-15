ALTON - The City of Alton is asking for the input of residents for a new community policing strategic plan. The purpose of this plan is to build upon current successes that will improve the quality of life for all residents by creating a safer, more vibrant Alton.

To that end, the city has partnered with the University of Missouri to create a community survey. The survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AltonCommunityPolicing, or a hard copy can be picked up at the Mayor’s Office inside City Hall at 101 E. Third Street. All responses must be submitted by November 30, 2016.

The University of Missouri will gather the responses and all responses shall be kept confidential with cumulative results summarized in an executive summary report. A community focus group, working with the Police Department, will review the results of the survey and develop recommendations with an implementation road map.

“Public input is vital for the success, creation and implementation of a community policing strategic plan,” said Mayor Brant Walker. “By providing residents an opportunity to provide their ideas and concerns, we hope to create a plan that addresses the needs of Alton’s residents and strengthens the relationship between the community and its Police Department.”

