ST. LOUIS - We’re knot joking, City Museum shoe-ts and scores its second GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title of 2024.

The Shoelace Factory, inside City Museum, has created the World’s Longest Shoelace at 831.9 meters, or over one-half mile long.

Breaking a shoe-related record was a natural fit, as City Museum resides in the former Annex of the International Shoe Company building (1931) that was once part of St. Louis' vibrant shoe manufacturing scene. In fact, there were so many shoes being made on Washington Avenue that it was known as “Shoe Street U.S.A.”

Additionally, Robert Wadlow, the Giant of Alton, Illinois, once walked the halls of the International Shoe Company as their spokesperson for promotional tours in exchange for free, custom-made shoes.

Today, The Shoelace Factory sits inside the second floor of City Museum using antique machinery to weave custom shoelaces for the hundreds of thousands of guests that travel the museum each year.

“We have learned a lot about the process of breaking another world record,” said Katy Enrique, City Museum’s Director of Marketing. “This included proving that the shoelace was created from woven threads, officially measured, and completely functional as a shoelace.”

The world’s longest shoelace was woven on an antique textile machine from 1890 and took approximately 24-hours of weaving to complete. To finalize the shoelace, custom-made aglets were affixed to the ends of the lace, and then measured by a survey crew on the 150-year old Eads Bridge for verification.

Official World’s Longest Shoelace measurements:

2,729.360 feet, or

0.517 miles, or

831.911 meters

City Museum already holds a few official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles, including the World's Largest Pencil, the World's Longest Seesaw, the World's Largest Tennis Racket, and the Largest Gathering of People with Underwear on Their Heads.

